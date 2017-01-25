Driver ejected from vehicle in crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of an SUV was ejected in an accident Wednesday afternoon in Suffolk.

Authorities say the two-vehicle crash happened in the 1600 block of Whaleyville Boulevard. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 4:01 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet SUV hit a Chevrolet pickup truck and then ran off the road, rolling several times. The driver, a man, was ejected before the vehicle came to a stop. He was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. There was no one else in the vehicle.

No one else was hurt.

Whaleyville Boulevard is closed in both directions and is expected to reopen around 6 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.