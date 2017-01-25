Verizon announces internet service now available in parts of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Verizon has announced that Fios Instant Internet service will be available in parts of Hampton Roads area starting Wednesday.

In a press release, Verizon says that the service will have equal upload and download speeds of 750 Mbps.

The service is available for homes and businesses in parts of Chesapeake, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Hampton, Portsmouth, Yorktown and Virginia Beach.

