Vehicle hits Krossroads Café and Tavern in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle hit the front of Krossroads Café and Tavern in Virginia Beach Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the restaurant, located in the 4200 block of Pleasant Valley Road, at 5:26 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

There are two parts to the restaurant: The smoking section and the nonsmoking section. The vehicle hit the nonsmoking section. A shift manager at Krossroads told 10 On Your Side that there were customers inside the building at the time of the crash, but no one was in the nonsmoking area.

That part of the restaurant is taped off so customers don’t enter and the outside of the restaurant that was damaged will be boarded up.

The business is still open.