USS Enterprise to be decommissioned in early February

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Enterprise (CVN 65) is set to be decommissioned in early February — fifty-six years after first entering service.

U.S. Navy officials said the Enterprise played a major role in naval operations across five decades — including the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Enterprise was the Navy’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

The Navy says the “Big E” recovered astronaut John Glenn from his historic space flight, and launched the first strikes against al-Qaida and the Taliban following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Hundreds of thousands of sailors served on the CVN 65, the eighth ship to bear the name Enterprise.

A decommissioning ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. aboard the Enterprise, which is currently at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Look for full coverage of the Enterprise’s decommissioning next week.