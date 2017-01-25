Timeline surrounding the disappearance of Va. Beach mother, children

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The search for a missing Virginia Beach mother and her four children is continuing three days after they were reported missing.

Family members reported Monica Lamping, 29, and her two children, 7-year-old Kai, and 9-month-old Oria, as missing Sunday evening — several hours after a fire destroyed her home on Sullivan Boulevard.

Here is a timeline of events surrounding the disappearance of Lamping and her children:

Saturday, Jan. 21

Afternoon: Friend Anne Shell says she watched Lamping’s children while Lamping went on a lunch date.

Night: Lamping, who reportedly works as a baby sitter, was supposed to work that night, but cancelled.

Sunday, Jan. 22

12 a.m.: The last time that Monica Lamping was heard from (via text message), according to police.

2 a.m.: Lamping’s 2002 dark green Jeep Cherokee is spotted on camera going through the Downtown Tunnel. Police confirmed this sighting on Tuesday.

3:30 a.m.: Virginia Beach fire crews are called to the scene of a fire at Lamping’s house on Sullivan Boulevard.

4 a.m.: The fire is marked under control. Lamping’s Jeep was not seen at the home.

Family reports Lamping and her children missing after they are unable to find her or reach her by phone. They begin spreading pictures and information about them on social media.

Monday, Jan. 23

Virginia Beach Fire officials report that a space heater could be linked to the cause of the house fire.

Police say Lamping is considered to be endangered and missing due to suspicious circumstances.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Investigators return to the scene of the house on Sullivan Boulevard.

A private search and rescue team is also seen at the house.

is also seen at the house. Police announce they are looking for information on a person named “Chad.”

If you see Monica Lamping or have information on her whereabouts, call Virginia Beach Police Department Missing Persons Detective at 757-385-4101 or the Virginia Beach Police Emergency Communications at 757-385-5000.

You can also call those numbers if you know anything about the person named Chad.