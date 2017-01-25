Suspect in Newport News robbery, shooting taken into custody

Related Coverage Man shot during robbery on Nansemond Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a robbery and shooting that took place in Newport News over the weekend.

Police say 24-year-old Xzavier Darien Thomas was taken into custody in the 2500 block of Warwick Boulevard around 4:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Nansemond Drive at 2:24 p.m. Satuday. When police got to the scene, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Thomas is charged with one count each of robbery, malicious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s being held at the Newport News City Jail.