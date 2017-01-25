Student sprays pepper spray in Victory Elementary School hallway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Victory Elementary student sprayed pepper spray in school Monday, a school spokesperson confirmed to 10 On Your Side Wednesday.

A letter from the school sent to some parents said, “the student sprayed the substance in a hallway, and three classrooms were affected.”

Only parents of students from the three classrooms were notified.

Students from the nearby classrooms were evaluated by the school nurse, but none of them were hurt or showed any symptoms of allergies, a school spokesperson says.

School officials have not provided any information about the student or said if he or she is facing any kind of discipline.

