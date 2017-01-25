Police seek suspects in two Newport News robberies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to find the suspects behind two robberies in Newport News.

At 8:32 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, officers were called to the 200 block of Crane Circle for a robbery.

A 56-year-old woman told police she was in her vehicle in front of an apartment when a dark-skinned black male wearing a gray hoodie and blue hat approached her. He pointed a gun at her and demanded she hand over her purse, which had nothing of value inside. She complied and the man ran away, heading toward Boulder Drive.

Later that night at 9:54 p.m., a Newport News woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 500 block of Woodbridge Drive. The victim was in the parking lot of Woodbridge apartments when she saw four men walking by. As she pulled into a parking space, one of the four men pointed a gun at her and took her purse, which had her keys, cell phone and wallet with cash and credit cards inside. The man rejoined the other three men, who then ran towards the Jefferson and Denbigh Trace area.

Police described the man as being about 5 feet 11 inches tall, wearing a black skull cap and an Army-style camo jacket.

Sometime overnight, the victim’s car was stolen. Officers recovered the stolen vehicle around 3:00 a.m. in downtown Newport News during a traffic stop. The people inside the vehicle ran from the scene.

Both robberies happened in the Denbigh area of the city, about two miles apart. It’s not clear if the two incidents are related.

If you know anything about these robberies, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.