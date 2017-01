CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are looking for two suspects that used stole credit cards at different businesses in October.

Police say the incident happened on Oct. 8, 2016 in the 300 block of Cedar Road. The suspects purchased more than $1000 worth of merchandise at several stores in the city.

If you recognize this suspect, you’re asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.