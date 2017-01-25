Police arrest robbery suspect who walked out of court hearing last summer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A robbery suspect who was wanted for walking out of his court appearance was arrested Tuesday in Newport News.

Police said in July that Khaleed McKoy-Ward was out on bond when he walked out of his court proceeding. McKoy-Ward was arrested in 2013 for allegedly robbing a man in a wheelchair outside a convenience store.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a Crime Line caller said McKoy-Ward was spotted in a silver-colored vehicle in the Stewart Gardens apartment complex. Officers got to the scene and found the vehicle with no one inside. Police learned a man matching the fugitive’s description went into an apartment.

Police approached the apartment and a resident answered the door. An officer could smell a strong scent of marijuana coming from inside. The officer told the resident he was looking for McKoy-Ward. The man at the door denied knowing anything about McKoy-Ward, said he was alone with his girlfriend and turned police away.

Officers returned after getting a narcotics search warrant. As police executed the search warrant, they found McKoy-Ward in a bathroom. He was taken into custody.

McKoy-Ward is facing charges of felony failure to appear, along with additional warrants out of Hampton for robbery, abduction and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The resident, 21-year-old Dangelo Everett, of the 1200 block of 16th Street in Newport News, was also arrested. He’s charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I or II drug and possession of a firearm with a Schedule I or II drug.