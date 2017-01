VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident in the 4900 block of Haygood Road near Bayside High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch said they received the call at 1:05 p.m. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There are no other details at this time.

