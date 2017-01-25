Norfolk State releases 2017 football schedule

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Home contests against Virginia State and William & Mary as well as a road date against FCS national champions James Madison highlight Norfolk State’s out-of-conference football schedule for 2017.

The Spartans open the season in the Labor Classic against Virginia State on September 2, then host William & Mary the following week. On September 16, NSU travels to Harrisonburg for a date with JMU.

“We are excited about our non-conference schedule,” coach Latrell Scott said in a statement released by the University. “Bringing back our old rival for the Labor Day Classic is a great way for our team and our fans to start the season. Then playing one of the top CAA programs in William & Mary, and the defending national champion in JMU, should be great tests for our team and will prepare us for our conference season.”

NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY

2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 Virginia State Norfolk, Va. 6 p.m. (Labor Day Classic)

Sept. 9 William & Mary Norfolk, Va. 6 p.m.

Sept. 16 at James Madison Harrisonburg, Va. TBA

|Sept. 23 at Delaware State * Dover, Del. TBA

Oct. 7 Florida A&M * Norfolk, Va. 2 p.m.

Oct. 14 Hampton * Norfolk, Va. 2 p.m. (Battle of the Bay)

Oct. 21 at North Carolina Central* Durham, N.C. TBA

Oct. 28 Savannah State * Norfolk, Va. 2 p.m. (Homecoming)

Nov. 4 North Carolina A&T * Norfolk, Va. 1 p.m.(Senior Day)

Nov. 11 at Howard * Washington, D.C. TBA

Nov. 18 at Morgan State * Baltimore, Md. TBA

Home games in BOLD played at William “Dick” Price Stadium

* MEAC game Subject to change