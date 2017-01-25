Norfolk students to attend private screening of ‘Hidden Figures’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two-hundred students from five Norfolk Public Schools will be attending a private screening Wednesday of the film “Hidden Figures.”

The Oscar-nominated film chronicles the story of Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) — three African American women who helped send astronaut John Glenn into space.

Glenn was the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth.

The Batten College of Engineering and Technology at Old Dominion University is hosting the screening.

Stephanie Adams, dean of the Batten College, said the goal of the screening is to encourage students to “push past stereotypical attitudes that may hold back the emerging engineer, scientist and mathematician within.”

Special guests from NASA and staff from Norfolk State University will also be attending Wednesday’s screening.