Norfolk murder suspect captured in Maryland

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man suspected in a 2016 murder in Norfolk was arrested Tuesday in Maryland.

U.S. Marshals announced Wednesday that Ricardo “Cardo” Spencer, 23, was caught at a home in Elkton.

Spencer was wanted for the shooting death of 25-year-old Justin A. Neal on July 30, 2016. Another man was injured in the shooting.

A six-month investigation to find Spencer ended this week after Marshals with the Norfolk office contacted Marshals in Dover, Delaware, informing them that Spencer could be in the area.

Marshals later tracked him down in the city of Elkton.

Spencer is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center while is awaiting extradition to Norfolk.