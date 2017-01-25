Newport News police to provide update on recent incidents Thursday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police will hold its second news conference of 2017 Thursday morning.

Police Chief Richard Meyers is expected to brief members of the media and the local community on “a variety of recent incidents.” It is unknown which incidents Meyers will be addressing.

Meyers addressed the media on Jan. 5, discussing the department’s efforts at improving transparency, community outreach and investigators’ work against violent crimes.

The department saw a rise in homicides from 2015 to 2016.

“Our community deserves to know that we don’t rest until we get dangerous people off the street,” Meyers said in the Jan. 5 briefing.

Thursday’s news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters.

