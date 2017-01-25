Music, Live Theatre and Flowers Galore

Saturday, January 28 : Thompson Square @ Ferguson Center For The Arts

The dynamic duo Thompson Square, is headed to the Ferguson Center for the arts this Saturday. Husband and wife, Keifer and Shawna Thompson are a force to be reckoned with having more than 25 award nominations under their belts.

Two-step with your dance partner as the 2012 and 2013 vocal duo of the year sing all of their hits right here in Hampton Roads. Come out and enjoy some amazing country music at the Ferguson Center for the Arts this Saturday at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $25+

Now – February 5th : ‘A street car named Desire’ @ Wells Theatre

Come out this weekend and watch The Virginia Stage Company’s performance of Tennessee Williams’ classic play ‘A street car named Desire.’ Follow one woman’s journey from life in a small town to the French quarter of New Orleans as she faces challenges and hardships of life.

Come and experience the story that has gripped audiences for years and takes place in one of America’s most fascinating cities. The production of ‘A Street Car Named Desire’ is happening now through February 5th at Wells Theatre in Norfolk.

Times vary and tickets start at $20.

Friday, January 27 – January 29 : The Virginia Flower & Garden Expo @ The Virginia Beach Convention Center

Garden and flower exhibitors from all over the Commonwealth are headed to Virginia Beach this weekend for the Virginia Flower and Garden Expo. Thousands will come out and explore new ideas for home improvement, landscaping, and more. Kids can get their faces painted and participate in fun activities while adults can enjoy beautiful designs and of course flowers. So come out and have some fun at this weekend’s Virginia Flower and Garden Expo.

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10.