Man accused of raping woman at knifepoint turns himself in

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin police say a 26-year-old man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint is now in custody.

According to police, officers were called to home on South Street early Tuesday morning in regards to a rape investigation.

A 26-year-old woman reported that a man had broken into her home and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. This man reportedly fled the house after the assault.

The woman was taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital to be treated.

An investigation led police to obtain warrants for the arrest of Antowan Franklin on several charges, including rape, forcible sodomy and abduction.

Franklin turned himself in to police. He is currently being held Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.