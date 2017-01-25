In The Kitchen: Cider-Brined Pork Chop with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Roasted Brussel Sprouts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef de Cuisine Sam Garrity at Brick Anchor Brew-House in Norfolk joined us in the kitchen today. He blew us away with his Cider-Brined Pork Chop, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Apple Butter.

Sam gave us the low down about this great new restaurant that’s getting ready to celebrate 1 year of serving great food, beer and drinks in Norfolk.

Brick Anchor Brew-House

241 Granby Street

Norfolk

(757) 431-7064

BrickAnchor.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Brick Anchor Brew-House.