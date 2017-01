NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A hazmat spill has shutdown the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Fort Eustis Boulevard.

Virginia State Police say a tractor trailer caused the spill. The truck was carrying ammonia sulphate fertilizer.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being diverted until the spill is cleaned up. The eastbound left lane and left shoulder are also closed.

