Hampton man sentenced to 16 years in prison for child porn charge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison for receipt of child pornography.

47-year-old Jerome Paul Frostman pleaded guilty on Aug. 8, 2016.

Court documents say Frostman was distributing child pornography through a peer-to-peer network. After a search warrant was executed at his residence, Frostman admitted to accessing child porn from his laptop. According to prosecutors, Frostman said he “gets a thrill” out of viewing child pornography.

During an interview with law enforcement agents, Frostman confessed to downloading and receiving over 1,000 images of child pornography, in addition to previously sexually assaulting a child on multiple occasions.