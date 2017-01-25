Former NSU Linebackers Willing to Sacrifice for NFL life

NORFOLK (WAVY) – The life of an NFL journeyman is not for the faint of heart. The countless workouts and constant travel without any idea how long you’ll be around is enough to drive anybody away from the gridiron.

Not Deon King. Not Lynden Trail.

Former star linebackers at Norfolk State, both Trail and King have found NFL homes for the time being, but it hasn’t come easy, and it won’t be easy for them to keep their spot.

“It’s been a whirl-wind,” said King of this past season, which started off at training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, who picked up King as an undrafted free agent. Even though King put on a strong showing for America’s team, Dallas decided to cut King after the first regular season game.

The FCS Defensive Player of the Year (2015) then made his way to the San Diego Chargers, who cut King loose after a month. That’s when King found himself with the Indianapolis Colts, where he remained through the last four games of the season.

“Eventually you’ll bounce back up, because I’ll never quite,” said King.

Such has been the same mentality of former Spartan and teammate Lynden Trail, who began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2014. After being let go, he got looks from the Redskins and the Los Angeles Rams, in between finding time as a UPS driver.

“There was some tough times,” said Trail.

He has since landed a spot on Washington’s 53-man roster, and saw playing time in the team’s last two games against the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants.

“It was kind of like everything I’ve been through built up to this point, and if I had to go through it all again, I would,” said Trail.

For both Trail and King, the journey is far from over. “I’ll never quit this until it’s my time to go,” said King.

“I’m just going to continue to work hard and know that when my number is called this year, I’m going to work my butt off to keep my spot,” said Trail.