Family, co-workers remember man hit by taxi cab

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Family and friends are speaking out and remembering the Hampton man who was hit and killed by a taxi cab driver.

He was a talented musician. Video provided by the family shows Derrvas Wynn, 42, playing the sousaphone. Those who knew him say he was a jokester who loved his family. He was a married father of five, nicknamed Debo.

“It’s hard, because you don’t expect tragedy to come so close to home until it happens and when it does happen, it’s kind of like it’s unbelievable,” Wynn’s cousin, Aileen Brown, told 10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings.

Wynn’s wife was too upset to talk on camera. She spent Tuesday surrounded by family.

“So it hurts. It does hurt, but I gotta be strong especially for my cousin. I gotta help support her,” Brown said.

Miles away from the family, Anthony Deloatch remembered his co-worker who was hit and killed just a block from his job. It’s a place Wynn had worked 19 years.

“When he see[s] you the light come[s]. He brings joy in your heart. Not just to me, to everybody that worked with him,” Deloatch said.

He put flowers in the spot where police say a cab driver hit Wynn.

Loved ones say Wynn and his wife were together, headed to work. She was inside the truck. He had just gotten out when he was hit.

“She heard a loud boom and the next thing, she went around the corner of the car and he was on the ground,” Wynn said.

Deloatch told Cummings he wants something done to make this stretch of road safer.

“Get speed bumps and lights. We can stop this right now so it won’t happen again,” Deloatch

Meanwhile, the family says they have found strength to forgive to give the cab driver.

“Yes, we forgive him, but this is something that can never be forgotten,” Brown said.

Cummings called and left messages for a spokesperson for the cab company. As of Wednesday evening, those messages have not been returned.

10 On Your Side asked Hampton police if the cab driver will face any charges. They would only say charges are pending.

Co-workers plan to gather at the crash site Thursday at 2 p.m. for a ceremony.

Christa (Bowers) Zipf, Vice President, Communications – Engineered Products and Solutions and Marketing at Arconic provided this statement:

We were greatly saddened to learn that Derrvas Wynn passed away following yesterday’s accident. He was extremely well regarded among his colleagues and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues, to whom we are offering counseling services to help them through this difficult time.”

Hampton Auto Pedestrian Accident View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WAVY Photo/LaVoy Harrell WAVY Photo/LaVoy Harrell WAVY Photo/LaVoy Harrell Derrvas Jermaine Wynn and his wife. Photo provided by family. A collage image of Derrvas Jermaine Wynn and his family. Photo provided by family. Derrvas Jermaine Wynn and his wife. Photo provided by family.