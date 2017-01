SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Del. Richard Morris (R — 64th District) turned himself in to police Tuesday following a recent indictment against him on a child cruelty charge, according to Suffolk police.

Morris was indicted on Monday by a grand jury. He is facing charges of assault and battery of a family member as well as felony cruelty and injuries to children.

Police say Morris was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.

