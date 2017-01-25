Counting Kindness – One Kind Deputy

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – A welfare check brought Isle of Wight County Deputy Jeremy Hall to the home of an elderly couple in Carrollton. When he arrived he learned they had no heat and their residence was hovering around 50 degrees. The deputy grew concerned because of their ages, she is 80 and he is 88. He also knew a fix could take a while and be expensive.

Hall took matters into his own hands and with money from his own pocket, he purchased a space heater and two electric blankets for the couple. They offered to pay him, but he refused, and said he hoped if someone in his family needed help, they would get it in the same fashion.

We are always looking for acts of kindness to feature. Connect with us on the Counting Kindness Facebook Page.