PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Junior League of Norfolk/Virginia Beach. They’re were here to talk about how they’ve partnered with the American Red Cross for their New Members Blood Drive.

Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach, Inc.

New Member Blood Drive

January 28th – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Virginia Beach Resort Hotel & Conference Center

JLNVB.org

(757) 623-7270