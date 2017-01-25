Arrest made in Hertford homicide

Related Coverage Person of interest identified in connection to deadly Hertford shooting

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Investigators have made an arrest in the November murder of Laquelle Fletcher.

Steven McGilberry was arrested on January 24 and charged with murder, following an extensive investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (NCSBI) and the Hertford Police Department.

Investigators say they are still working to identify other people who may have been involved.

Laquelle Fletcher was found inside an apartment at 102 Wynne Fork Court the night of November 14, 2016. He had been shot several times.

If you have any information about this case, you are encouraged to call the Hertford Police Department at (252) 426-5587.