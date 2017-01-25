Amtrak train strikes tanker near Quantico

QUANTICO, Va. (NCB4) — A Northeast Regional Amtrak train with 95 passengers on board struck a tanker truck Wednesday morning two miles north of Quantico, Virginia. No injuries were reported.

The train was en route from Norfolk, Virginia, to New York City when it hit the tanker about 9:55 a.m., Amtrak said. The train struck the tanker at a crossing on Cherry Hill Road, said Prince William County Police spokesman Jonathan Perok.

Service was temporarily suspended while authorities investigated the crash, but resumed at 11:35 a.m., an Amtrak spokeswoman said.

Prince William County Police and Fire & Rescue were called to the scene.