2-vehicle accident causes oil spill on Military Hwy in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV Wednesday morning caused an oil spill on Military Highway in Chesapeake.

Police tell WAVY.com oil spilled across the roadway, causing both lanes to be closed. The accident happened around 8 a.m.

Viewer images Wednesday showed emergency responders at the scene.

Both vehicles were removed from the scene around 8:20 a.m., according to police. The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the scene Wednesday to mitigate the spill.

Police say no injuries were reported, and no charges have been filed. The circumstances surrounding the accident were not immediately available Wednesday.

