Accident blocks lanes on Interstate 664 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A car accident on Interstate 664 is causing major delays for motorists on the Suffolk side.

The crash has caused all northbound lanes to be closed. VDOT says traffic is being diverted on to the Western Freeway from 664 so motorists can use the James River Bridge.

Images from the interstate showed what looked like work van with a heavy amount of damage. The circumstances surrounding the accident are currently unknown.

Driving back from a story and traffic backed up on 664 Northbound in Suffolk afer crash. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/IGW7AhwD9T — Laura Caso (@LauraReports) January 25, 2017