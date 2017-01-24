York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office warns of IRS phone scam

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A phone scam is circulating in York County.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that the recorded call claims to be from the IRS. The caller says a lawsuit will be filed against the victim and asks them to call back.

The IRS says it will never:

Call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill.

Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.

Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.

Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

If you get this call, it’s best to just hang up.