Violent crime up, use of force down in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Violent crimes went up 10 percent in 2016 over the previous year, according to police statistics, but the numbers are down nearly 14 percent from five years ago.

Beach officers investigated 21 homicides last year, which is two more than the 19 in 2015.

Police Chief Jim Cervera expressed concern Tuesday night with aggravated assaults. He says the number of people injured from guns and knives accounts for 35 percent of all reported violent crimes.

“Any crime that we have where an individual is a victim is big to us, so if it’s one homicide that’s important to us,” said Cervera.

Juvenile crime also has the attention of the department. Officers arrested 19 kids last year for rape and 53 kids for robbery. Cervera say much of the robberies are drug-related.

“A 16-year-old kid deep down in my heart shouldn’t be out there doing an armed robbery or doing a sexual assault to a young lady. That shouldn’t happen in our society, but it does,” said Cervera.

USE OF FORCE

The chief says he is proud of his officers for their use of restraint towards suspects.

Numbers show officers pointed their tasers at 59 people in 2016 but only discharged them 19 times. Officers pointed their guns at 60 suspects last year but didn’t fire a single shot, according to the chief.

“That does not mean tonight we might not have a situation where an officer has to use deadly force, but I am very confident when those issues happen our officers are tactically sound, taking care of themselves and they’ve attempted to mitigate the situation without using deadly force.”

VIOLENT CRIME HOT SPOTS

Cervera says the Oceanfront, between 16th and 24th streets, and Western Bayside, near Newtown and Baker Road, are two of the city’s crime hot spots.

The chief says the high-density of bars at the Oceanfront is to blame for the reported crimes in the area.

To combat crime in Western Bayside, the department says they will launch a community policing project in the spring with the help of 10 new officers previously authorized by the city council.

“We have a lot of high hopes that as we work closer and closer with the community we can reduce the number of crimes that are happening.”

HEROIN CAUSES CONCERN

The chief also addressed a question from Councilwoman Barbara Henley about the presence and effect of heroin on the community. In 2016, he says officers used Narcan to revive 43 people who overdosed last year.

The chief also said someone overdosed Monday night.

“They are coming very frequent; too frequent,” said Cervera. “It is an issue that we do not think is going to go away anytime soon.”

You can find the full crime statistics report here.