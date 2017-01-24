Thieves bust windows out of 17 cars overnight in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a series of early morning car break-ins at an apartment complex.

“I was shocked,” said victim, Zachary Jeffers.

Just driving through the Park Crescent apartment complex, it’s easy to tell something isn’t right.

“There were no car alarms that went off,” another victim, Alan Spurling, said. “No one woke up… I’m in disbelief. That doesn’t even seem realistic.”

Norfolk police say 17 cars were broken into. Someone busted out windows and stole items left inside.

“It really does suck and it happened to so many cars,” Alron Chapman said.

“They threw everything around and they just tossed everything out of my car,” Spurling added.

Spurling was even more surprised that no one heard it happening.

“I even had my window cracked last night,” Spurling said.

“Whoever did it, it is pointless,” Chapman said. “We all have the same 24 hours in the day. We can get up, go get jobs and make our own money. That way you don’t have to worry about people breaking into others cars, because you have your own.”

After months of driving around with a window that couldn’t be rolled down, Chapman took it to the shop yesterday. Just hours later, he needs to fix it again.

“Horrible way to start the day,” Chapman said. “After getting the window fixed yesterday, that’s the part that sucks the most. I just got the window fixed yesterday.”

Police spent hours looking at each car, hoping to find a clue that would lead to whoever was responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to give the Crime Line a call at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.