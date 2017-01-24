Reports of helicopter down near Italy avalanche zone

This picture made available on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 by the Italian Mountain Rescue Service 'Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico' (CNSAS) shows an excavator at the site of the avalanche-buried Hotel Rigopiano, near Farindola. Italy. The death toll from an avalanche in central Italy climbed to 14 on Tuesday as hopes began to fade that any of the 15 people still missing might be found alive under a mountain resort buried by tons of snow and rubble. (Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico/ANSA via AP)
FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) — Italy’s civil protection agency says it’s checking reports of a helicopter being down in central Abruzzo, though it’s not clear if it’s involved in the avalanche operation.

RAI state television said the helicopter was ferrying someone injured from a nearby ski area in Campo Felice.

Ornella De Luca of the civil protection agency says it received information of an incident involving an emergency helicopter, but that it wasn’t clear what was involved.

