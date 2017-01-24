Reports of helicopter down near Italy avalanche zone

FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) — Italy’s civil protection agency says it’s checking reports of a helicopter being down in central Abruzzo, though it’s not clear if it’s involved in the avalanche operation.

RAI state television said the helicopter was ferrying someone injured from a nearby ski area in Campo Felice.

Ornella De Luca of the civil protection agency says it received information of an incident involving an emergency helicopter, but that it wasn’t clear what was involved.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.