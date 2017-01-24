Red panda missing from The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Red panda is missing from The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

Zoo officials say Sunny the Red panda was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Zoo staff have been searching for Sunny all day, but have not yet found her.

If you see Sunny out in the community, call or text the Virginia Zoo hotline at 757-777-7899. If it’s possible, zoo officials say take a photo and text it to the hotline, then call with more details. Do not approach or touch her.

Here’s a video of Sunny posted by The Virginia Zoo in October:

