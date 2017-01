PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With 1.1 second left in the 3rd quarter of last week’s game against Northeastern, William & Mary senior guard Marlena Tremba made a shot that’s now been seen by millions across the country.

Tremba sank a buzzer beater from well beyond half court. The shot was number 7 on ESPN’s Top Ten Plays of the Day.

We catch up with Tremba and get her thoughts on the shot heard round the nation, in this week’s edition of Reck on the Road