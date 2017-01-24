Phone scam making the rounds in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office says they’ve received several reports recently about a phone scam.

Scammers are spoofing the sheriff’s office phone number, posing as deputies over the phone and telling people they have outstanding warrants out for missing jury duty. The caller says the victim needs to turn themselves in and in the past, authorities say scammers have tried to extort money from people as a fine for missing jury duty.

The sheriff’s office says they don’t contact people about outstanding warrants. The Virginia Beach Police Department handles warrants. Also, if you’ve missed jury duty, you will receive a notice from the court by mail.

If you get one of these phone calls, don’t give your personal information or money over the phone. If you believe you’ve fallen victim to this scam, call 757-385-8101 to file a police report.