PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was hit Tuesday morning on Elm Avenue at the foot of the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge.

Police tell WAVY.com a man was walking with someone, and was preparing to cross the bridge, when a vehicle hit him. The accident happened around 5:10 a.m.

Spokesperson Misty Holley says the driver stayed at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

