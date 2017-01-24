Operation Blessing needs volunteers to help with tornado relief in Georgia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Operation Blessing is sending a disaster relief team to Albany, Georgia to help residents clean up after devastating tornadoes that killed at least 20 people over the weekend.

An advance team arrived in Georgia Monday and met with emergency management officials to determine where help is needed most. Operation Blessing has already started coordinating cleanup efforts.

Operation Blessing’s convoy of disaster relief equipment has also already arrived from the organization’s Florida warehouse. The convoy includes a construction trailer loaded with tools, a box truck full of volunteer equipment and supplies, a mobile kitchen capable of serving 2,000 hot meals each day and a skid steer for debris removal.

