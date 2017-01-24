Norfolk city employees experience paycheck problems

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Mermaid City has a real problem: Paychecks are not being properly processed for many Norfolk city employees.

City workers have reached out to 10 On Your Side, saying they’re being shorted on overtime, holiday pay and time differentials. Differentials are extra pay for less desirable shifts.

WAVY News looked into it, and it’s true. Norfolk has a paycheck problem, and the city has directed paycheck issues to the Norfolk Cares paycheck hotline at 757-664-6510.

“The first thing I’d like to say, we are going to make everyone whole,” Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan says.

McClellan says that means whatever workers have coming to them will be paid. She says she is sensitive to scores of Norfolk city employees whose paychecks are missing hours worked, and some are missing a lot of hours.

Councilwoman Mamie Johnson is concerned, too.

“Yes, I am very concerned what the employees are experiencing.”

At the turn of the year, Norfolk switched payroll systems from pay on the 15th and 30th of each month to every other week. It is described as “a multi-phased automated system that improves how we track leave, account for actual hours worked,” city spokesperson Lori Crouch says.

The paychecks are now less each time, but in the end, the annual salary is the same. The latter plan has 26 pay periods, the former only 24.

Snafus began happening immediately with the new plan, and city workers weren’t getting properly paid.

McClellan says, “I am concerned about it. We have all raised this concern at city council with the manager’s office, and I think they are really working hard on this.”

Since Friday, 71 calls about paychecks came into the hotline, which serves as the city hotline for other issues too.

Almost all of the calls since Friday claim workers were underpaid in their paychecks. The total number of incorrect paychecks does not include those who alerted supervisors and did not call the hotline.

Councilwoman Johnson points out this is the same payroll system Norfolk Public Schools switched to.

“However, we need to remember you don’t find out the glitches are in the system until you are in it.”

10 On Your Side received complaints about the paycheck change and the delays and how workers live paycheck to paycheck and this is disruptive to how they live, and they want that point made loud and clear

“The foundation of who we are is ‘Team Norfolk,'” McClellan said. “If we don’t have happy employees, then we can’t run a city, and we need to make sure those people are taken care of.”

The city says employees have been receiving training on the new system since June 2016. The city has a team dedicated to correcting the software issues.