Newport News woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing another woman Sunday in Newport News.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of 36th Street and Madison Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Police got to the scene and spoke with the victim, a 23-year-old woman.

The victim told police she was walking with her boyfriend when they encountered his ex-girlfriend. The victim and the ex-girlfriend began arguing, and the victim was punched in the face several times. During the fight, police say the ex-girlfriend took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the face before running away.

Police say the victim had lacerations on her face and hands. Medics took her to a local hospital.

On Monday, at 1:21 a.m., police took the suspect, 22-year-old Janie Janell McPhatter into custody. She’s charged with malicious wounding.