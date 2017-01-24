Newport News eyeing school bus stop sign cameras

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Public Schools Director of Transportation Shay Coates says the city has a problem with drivers going through stop signs deployed by school buses.

From March to June, cameras placed on six buses throughout the city recorded the license plates of more than 700 drivers going through school bus stop signs at more than 90 locations, as part of a pilot program, Coates said. He briefed the school board on the results last week.

.PPT Presentation: What’s New in NNPS Transportation

“We always knew we had a problem, but before we would just write it down and send it in to the police,” he said.

Coates said if the district decides to use a camera system, it would probably work like this

“Once the camera takes the picture, depending on what company or vendor you use, that information is sent to that vendor. They look at it…if it’s in violation…in accordance with that local area, within the law, they will send that, usually to a police department,” he said. Then the tickets, which are $250 under state code, would be mailed to drivers. The fines collected would likely be shared by the vendor and school system,” Coates said.

“The bottom line, it’s not about getting money, it’s about safety of the children, and we know it’s out there, so we have to do our due diligence to explore this and see if this is right for Newport News Schools. We need the school board, we need city council, and we need the police department. All three of those have to be on board in order for this to move forward, and of course the public also,” he said.

PTA President Valencia Gross said she has noticed the safety problem, too, and wants to know more about the funding and implementation for the possible program.

“As a parent, I’m all for anything that’s going to help our children in Newport News Public Schools to be safe,” Gross said.

School board member Douglas Brown has concerns about the idea and said he doesn’t think an unelected authority should handle enforcement. He would like to look at other solutions, like education or a physical barrier extending from stop signs, he said.

Related Link:

Manassas School Buses equipped with stop-arm camera system