New rules for AirBnb could come from local governments

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. (WAVY) — New rules and regulations for short term rentals could come back to the cities.

A proposal in front of the Virginia Senate could decide once and for all who deals with online sites like Airbnb and Homeaway.

Across Virginia Beach, it’s a common practice to rent a home online.

“When you go on these sites there are over 300 AirBnB rentals available on any given day,” Virginia Beach City Councilwoman Rosemary Wilson said. “That’s huge! That’s one of the largest in the state. So we’re affected more than anybody.”

Councilwoman Wilson spearheaded efforts to get online short term rentals better regulated. It started last year. At first, Wilson said the state didn’t give the Resort City a seat at the table.

“Last year, at this time, they were sort of on another path and we were feeling like we had no control and it was out of our hands,” she explained.

However, a Virginia Senate bill on online short term rentals went to committee this week. Wilson said she’s pleased with the proposed law.

“We were hearing that the preference would be coming to local control,” she said.

This bill would give local governments control to regulate. It would demand the person renting out their home inform neighbors of the plan to rent. The homeowner would also have to carry $500,000 in liability insurance. The rest is up to the cities.

“But if they give it to the localities, then we probably need to go back and take another look and make sure we’ve got all the pieces in place,” Wilson said.

Under the bill, a city or county can choose not to allow online short term rentals. If a homeowner rents a home anyway, that could cost them — it would be a $10,000 fine for the homeowner.