HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A missing teen from Georgia could be in the Hampton Roads area.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says it has reason to believe 15-year-old Sahara Estes might travel to Hampton.

The Center says she disappeared from Lithonia, Georgia more than a year ago — on January 19, 2016. She may be with adult companions.

Please take a good look at her picture. If you’ve seen her, get in touch with police.