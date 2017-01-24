Man to serve 18 years for robbing Virginia Beach spa employee

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Tuesday for a 2016 robbery and abduction at a Virginia Beach spa.

25-year-old Jahlmaar Keith Overton was sentenced to 58 years in prison with 40 years suspended for robbery, abduction and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Overton pleaded guilty on Oct. 4.

Prosecutors say around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2016, Overton entered the Asian Spa on Aragona Boulevard and asked the only employee there about services at the spa. He then pulled out a gun and demanded money. The employee had no money at the front desk, so Overton forced her at gunpoint to walk to the tip area, in the hallway of the spa. There was no money there, either, so Overton forced the employee to the back of the spa and demanded money from her purse. She gave him about $350, then she ran down the hallway to the front of the spa. Overton chased her, caught her and threw her into some chairs. He drove away in a vehicle parked in the lot.

The employee took a picture of the vehicle Overton fled in. Video surveillance showed the suspect, too. The vehicle was identified as a gold Nissan Sentra and investigators had a partial license plate.

On Jan. 23, 2016, a Virginia Beach police officer stopped Overton in the Sentra. He was driving on a suspended license and had a warrant out for his arrest. Prosecutors say Overton was wearing the same clothing he wore during the robbery. The Sentra was registered to his girlfriend.

Overton has adjudications as a juvenile for robbery, three counts of assault, abusive language and disorderly conduct. He also has convictions as an adult for credit card theft and credit card fraud.