Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter, DWI in deadly crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection to an accident that killed one man and injured three others.

24-year-old Darius Pleasant pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Police said Pleasant was behind the wheel when an SUV slammed into a concrete wall on South Military Highway. Four passengers were hurt, including 23-year-old James E. Baldwin, who died from his injuries at the hospital.

Pleasant is set to be sentenced on April 20.