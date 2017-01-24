JEB Little Creek-Fort Story conducting active shooter drill this morning

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First responders at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will be conducting an active shooter drill Tuesday morning.

Base officials say the exercise is not a response to any specific threat, but it designed to enhance the readiness of security against potential threats.

Officials say steps have been taken to make sure the drill minimizes disruptions to normal base operations as well as traffic in the area. Residents and people on the base may see increased security forces.

