In The Kitchen: Short Rib Shepherd’s Pie

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Keyvan Behnam is the chef and owner of Lulu Birds Kitchen in Gloucester and he always blows us away when he joins us in our kitchen and today was no different!

Keyvan made us Short Rib Shepherd’s Pie which was perfect comfort food on a gray winter day.

Lulu Birds Kitchen is hosting a Valentines wine dinner which is $95 per person and it includes an opulent dinner with six courses along with a wine pairing by Ed Childers from Country Vintner. Buy tickets on Eventbrite.com or call to purchase them from the restaurant. 32 people maximum.

Lulu Birds Kitchen

Gloucester

(804) 210-1417

LuluBirds.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Lulu Birds Kitchen.