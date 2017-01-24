In interview, Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews announces cancer diagnosis

(NEXSTAR) — Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews announced she was diagnosed with cervical cancer late last year in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s MMQB.com.

Andrews, also known as the host for ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” underwent two procedures last year, Oct. 11 and Nov. 1, without taking time off from her role as Fox’s top sideline reporter for NFL games.

Andrews admitted in the interview that she was eager to continue working despite her diagnosis because sports and her work are “my escape.” According to the MMQB story, two days after her first procedure, Andrews was on a flight from Los Angeles to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for an interview with Packers receiver Jordy Nelson. Andrews worked the sidelines for the Packers’ Week 6 home game against the Dallas Cowboys, just five days after her procedure.

“Should I have been standing for a full game five days after surgery? Let’s just say the doctor didn’t recommend that,” Andrews told MMQB.

Andrews said following her second procedure her doctors believe she will not need radiation or chemotherapy. Andrews will be on the sidelines for Fox’s broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5.