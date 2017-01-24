Flu activity widespread in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The flu is spreading. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the number of flu cases is now widespread throughout Virginia and much of the country.

The CDC expects this to continue for several weeks.

There are five reported pediatric flu deaths so far this flu season in the United States.

Dr. Rebecca Franzi-Osborne, Medial Director at the Patient First on Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake told 10 On Your Side doctors there are seeing not only an influx of flu, but also strep throat and some stomach viruses that are causing nausea and vomiting.

“If you do have abrupt on set of body aches, chills, sore throat, headache, cough and high fever get seen right away,” said Dr. Franzi-Osborne. “If you do have influenza, there are medicines that can be helpful within the first 48 hours.”

Doctors say the best way to protect yourself and others is to:

Wash your hands often

Cough into a tissue or your elbow instead of your hand

Stay home if you’re sick, until your fever-free without medicine for over 24 hours

Get a flu shot