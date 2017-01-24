Creature Feature – Pawsitive Reading

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Public Library offers the “Pawsitive Reading” program to encourage young readers at eight of their locations and via outreach at two city public schools.

It allows school age children to read to dogs with no pressure and a furry, patient, listening friend. Handlers Cathleen Codling and Nancy Strano-Petty take their canines to training and obedience classes to become therapy dogs and “Pawsitive Reading” program participants.

The City of Virginia Beach offers 133 programs and last year, more than 2,600 children attended. Youth and Family Services Manager, Katie Cerqua has seen the reading growth, progress and fun kids have with dogs like Thunder and Chase in the city’s libraries.

If you would like more information about “Pawsitive Reading”, visit https://www.vbgov.com/government/departments/libraries/Pages/home.aspx